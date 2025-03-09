Romanian election body rejects candidacy of far-right populist Calin Georgescu in presidential redo

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s electoral body on Sunday rejected Calin Georgescu’s candidacy in a presidential election redo, after the far-right populist won the first round of last year’s race before a top court annulled the election.

The 62-year-old Georgescu filed his candidacy on Friday in the capital, Bucharest. The Central Election Bureau, also known by its Romanian acronym BEC, had 48 hours to register or reject it.

It wasn't immediately clear on what grounds his candidacy was rejected, but the BEC said that a full text of its decision would later be published on its website. The decision can be appealed at the Constitutional Court within 24 hours.

Georgescu reacted to the decision on Sunday by calling it “a direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide!"

"I have one message left! If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It’s that simple!” he said in a post on X. “Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The BEC's rejection came after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the first-round results two days before the Dec. 8 runoff, after allegations emerged that Russia had run a coordinated online campaign to promote the outsider, who ran as an independent.

Last month, prosecutors launched a criminal investigation against Georgescu, accusing him of “incitement to actions against the constitutional order,” supporting fascist groups and false declarations of electoral campaign funding and asset disclosures.

A woman pauses, backdropped by riot policemen, to look at supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the country's first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Before the Nov. 24 election, Georgescu, who is under judicial control and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, had polled in single digits and declared zero campaign spending. Allegations quickly emerged of electoral violations and Russian interference. Moscow denied that it had meddled in the election.

Georgescu has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioned Ukraine’s statehood, but says he is not pro-Russian.

The first round of the rerun is scheduled for May 4. If no candidate wins more than 50% of ballots, a runoff will follow on May 18. The deadline for presidential candidacy applications is March 15 at midnight.

George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, who had backed Georgescu’s bid, reacted to BEC’s decision on Sunday by calling it “a new abuse and a continuation of the coup d’état.”

Supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the country's first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, share a laugh during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Andreea Alexandru

“Down with Ciolacu, down with the dictators!” he said in a post on Facebook, referring to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Since Romania canceled the election, Georgescu has become a cause célèbre among the far-right, with support coming from prominent figures such as U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk, who have both strongly criticized Romania for annulling the vote.

Musk reacted to the BEC decision in a repost of the news on X, saying: “This is crazy!”