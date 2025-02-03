NewsNation/World

Blast in an upscale residential area in Moscow kills 1 and leaves 4 wounded

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW — A blast in an upscale residential block in Moscow killed one person and wounded four others on Monday morning, Russian news agencies reported, citing emergency officials.

Those wounded in the blast, the cause of which was not revealed, were hospitalized in grave condition, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Moscow health officials.

The authorities said a criminal case has been launched into the explosion, but they didn't say on what charges. Footage released by Russia's main investigative agency, the Investigative Committee, showed a building hall with glass doors shattered and suspended ceilings torn up.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Congestion pricing: What you need to know NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Congestion pricing: What you need to know NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME