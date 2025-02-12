Putin has a 'constructive' conversation in first call with Syria's new leader, Kremlin says

MOSCOW — Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke to Syria's new leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first such top-level contact since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Kremlin said the “constructive and business-like” conversation touched upon “acute issues of practical cooperation in trade and economic, education and other spheres,” adding that the leaders agreed to continue contacts to develop a “broad agenda for the development of bilateral cooperation.”

The call followed last month's visit to Damascus by a delegation of Russian officials, which marked the first such trip since Assad was ousted in December and granted an asylum in Russia. Moscow had staunchly backed Assad throughout Syria's civil war and since 2015 waged a military that helped his government reclaim control over most of the country.

Following Assad’s fall, Russia relocated its troops and assets from all over Syria to its main hub at the Hmeimim air base near Latakia. The Kremlin and the interim government in Damascus have said that the fate of the Russian air base and the nearby naval facility in Tartus will be discussed in future negotiations.

At his annual news conference in December, Putin said Russia offered Syria’s new leaders to use the Russian bases for humanitarian aid deliveries and suggested Moscow could offer other incentives.

The new Syrian authorities have terminated a contract for a Russian company to modernize the Tartus commercial port, but that move did not directly impact the Russian naval facility, which was leased under a separate deal.