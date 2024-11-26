NewsNation/World

Russia expels British diplomat after accusing him of spying

A man walks at Zaryadye park with the Spasskaya tower...

A man walks at Zaryadye park with the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral in the background during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Pavel Bednyakov

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Tuesday ordered a British diplomat to leave the country on allegations of spying as tensions soar over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's Federal Security Service, the top domestic security and counterintelligence agency, said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the diplomat had provided false personal data while seeking permission to enter the country.

The agency, known under its Russian acronym FSB, alleged that he has worked for British intelligence under diplomatic cover, replacing one of the six British diplomats who were expelled from Russia in August. The FSB alleged that the diplomat was involved in “intelligence and subversive activities that threatened the security of the Russian Federation.”

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that a decision has made to revoke the diplomat's accreditation and he has been ordered to leave the country within two weeks. She said that the ministry has summoned the British ambassador to hand over the notice.

The U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had no immediate comment.

Russia announced the expulsion of six British diplomats in September weeks after it happened. Moscow accused them of spying, allegations rejected by the U.K. as “completely baseless.”

Russia and NATO allies have carried out multiple rounds of mutual expulsions of diplomats as relations have sunk to the lowest levels since the Cold War after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Repairing Copiague canal ... Judge blocks CSEA health plan switch ... Visit LI turkey farm Credit: Newsday

Thanksgiving travel, weather outlook ... Addressing kids' mental health ... Judge blocks health plan switch ... Visit LI turkey farm

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Repairing Copiague canal ... Judge blocks CSEA health plan switch ... Visit LI turkey farm Credit: Newsday

Thanksgiving travel, weather outlook ... Addressing kids' mental health ... Judge blocks health plan switch ... Visit LI turkey farm

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME