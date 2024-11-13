NewsNation/World

Russia strikes Kyiv with a combined drone and missile attack, the first in months

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on...

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers extinguish a fire of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia struck Kyiv with a sophisticated missile and drone attack for the first time in 73 days on Wednesday morning and damage is still being assessed, a top official in the Ukrainian capital said.

Air raid warnings blared for hours. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City military administration, said defense forces destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones.

He said damage was still being assessed. In the past, such combined attacks aimed to overwhelm air defenses and cause maximum damage.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries in the Brovary district of Kyiv, according to emergency services. Debris from the attack caused a fire at a warehouse, said Kyiv Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko.

Popko also announced daytime electricity supply restrictions for businesses and industry in Kyiv due to Russian shelling and deficit in power generation.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Bicyclist killed ... Holiday light show cancelled ... Ghost plates crackdown  Credit: Newsday

Outdoor fire ban  ... Bicyclist killed in Farmingdale ... Nursing home eyes temporary takeover ... Trampoline fun for kids

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Bicyclist killed ... Holiday light show cancelled ... Ghost plates crackdown  Credit: Newsday

Outdoor fire ban  ... Bicyclist killed in Farmingdale ... Nursing home eyes temporary takeover ... Trampoline fun for kids

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME