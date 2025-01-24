Russia claims its troops are in the last stages of taking another eastern Ukraine town

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Friday that Russian troops have fought their way into the center of a strategically important eastern Ukraine town and raised the Russian flag there after a monthslong battle.

The Russian soldiers were still fighting Ukrainian defenders left in Velyka Novosilka, which had around 5,000 residents before the war, according to the ministry. It was not possible to independently confirm the claim.

Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment, though they recently reported that Russia had increased its troop numbers in the area.

For the past year, Russian forces have been waging an intense campaign to punch holes in Ukraine’s defenses in the Donetsk region and weaken Kyiv’s grip on the eastern parts of the country. The sustained and costly offensive has compelled Kyiv to give up a series of towns, villages and hamlets.

President Donald Trump has vowed to quickly broker a peace deal in Ukraine, and Moscow and Kyiv are seeking battlefield successes to strengthen their negotiating positions ahead of any prospective talks.

Velyka Novosilka would be the first significant town to capitulate in 2025 under Russia’s onslaught in Donetsk against Ukraine’s weary and short-handed army. The war is set to reach its three-year milestone in February.

Russia captured the Donetsk cities of Avdiivka and Vuhledar last year after long and grueling battles. Those cities were largely leveled by Russian artillery, glide bombs and drones before they fell.

A Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer Dita of Azov brigade rides to firing position to open fire towards Russian positions at frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

Russian forces have also been trying for months to capture the key Donetsk strongholds of Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar.