NewsNation/World

UK foreign secretary visits Ukraine as Zelenskyy discloses troop losses

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends a flower laying ceremony...

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends a flower laying ceremony at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

By The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, bringing a new support package for Ukraine a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 45,000 of his country’s troops had died in the almost three-year war with Russia.

Lammy was due to announce 55 million pounds ($69 million) in new support, including 3 million pounds to send Ukrainian grain to war-ravaged Syria through the World Food Program.

British officials say the goal is to replace grain Syria received from Russia when it was ruled by deposed President Bashar Assad, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.K. says much of that grain was stolen from Ukrainian land occupied by Russia’s invading army.

Lammy is also pledging 17 million pounds to help repair Ukraine’s energy system, which Russia has repeatedly pounded.

Lammy’s trip followed last month’s visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when the U.K. and Ukrainian leaders signed what they called a “100-year partnership.” It was part of a European show of support for Ukraine as the return of U.S. President Donald Trump brought questions about continued backing for the country by Washington.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast Tuesday night that the war has killed 45,100 Ukrainian troops. The fighting also has injured close to 390,000 troops, he told Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Johnnies are red-hot ... Malverne triathlete heads to college ... Fitness Fix: Brickhouse Cardio Credit: Newsday

Updated 10 minutes ago Dept. of Ed on the block? ... Casual restaurants closing ... Lawsuit over Nassau 'armed citizens' ... Fitness Fix: Brickhouse Cardio

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Johnnies are red-hot ... Malverne triathlete heads to college ... Fitness Fix: Brickhouse Cardio Credit: Newsday

Updated 10 minutes ago Dept. of Ed on the block? ... Casual restaurants closing ... Lawsuit over Nassau 'armed citizens' ... Fitness Fix: Brickhouse Cardio

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME