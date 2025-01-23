NewsNation/World

7 police officers wounded in San Antonio shooting

This image made from video provided by KSAT shows law...

This image made from video provided by KSAT shows law enforcement vehicles after multiple San Antonio, Texas, police officers were shot in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Seven San Antonio police officers were shot while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and the suspect was later found dead inside an apartment after a standoff, the city's police chief said.

The officers were shot Wednesday night and a SWAT team was called to the Stone Oak neighborhood, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said early Thursday. After several hours, the suspect was dead but it wasn't immediately known how he died, McManus said.

He described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.

Earlier, McManus had said four officers were wounded and none of those officers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening. In his later remarks, he didn't address the specific conditions of the officers.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Bus camera tickets investigation ... Oscar nominations ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Bus camera tickets investigation ... Oscar nominations ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME