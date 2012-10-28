Sandy forces Cuomo to cancel Fla. trip for Obama

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was slated to campaign for President Barack Obama in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- but Hurricane Sandy changed all that.

Cuomo was supposed to head south on Saturday. But the trip was canceled Friday, as forecasters said the storm was tracking toward New York and New Jersey.

The last place an elected leader wants to be is in a sunny place when a big storm hits. Recall Christmas 2010 when New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was pilloried for being in Bermuda when a huge snowstorm smacked the Northeast.

Next door, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was slammed for being in Disney World.

-- Yancey Roy