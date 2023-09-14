NewsNation/World

Saudi Arabia executes 2 soldiers convicted of treason as it conducts war on Yemen's Houthi rebels

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia executed two soldiers Thursday who were convicted of treason as the kingdom conducted its war on Yemen's Houthi rebels.

A brief statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency identified the two as a lieutenant colonel who was a pilot and a chief sergeant. It did not elaborate on what they allegedly did, other than to accuse them of having “committed a number of major military crimes” during a period of the war.

Saudi Arabia typically beheads those it executes.

Saudi Arabia is among the world's top executioners.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mom attempted murder trial continues … MSG vote … What's up on Long Island Credit: Newsday

Hurricane Lee brings coastal concerns ... Teen donates organs ... Poverty on LI ... Fall TV preview 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mom attempted murder trial continues … MSG vote … What's up on Long Island Credit: Newsday

Hurricane Lee brings coastal concerns ... Teen donates organs ... Poverty on LI ... Fall TV preview 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME