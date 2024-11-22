NewsNation/World

Clarification: Banker Scammed story

By The Associated Press

WICHITA, KANSAS — In a story published Nov. 4, 2024, about money embezzled by a former CEO of Heartland Tri-State Bank in Kansas, The Associated Press reported that the FBI recovered funds from a cryptocurrency account in the Cayman Islands. In a follow up, the U.S. attorney’s office said it is not asserting that the account had ties to any specific location or country.

