Turner tackles HUD program reforms at confirmation hearing for housing secretary

There were sports analogies galore but few policy specifics during Scott Turner ’s confirmation hearing on Thursday to become housing secretary.

Turner spoke before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee as he seeks to become leader of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for President-elect Donald Trump. The hearing focused on how Turner would address housing affordability and homelessness, reform HUD’s massive portfolio of housing subsidies, and tackle housing discrimination initiatives.

It marked some of the former NFL player’s most detailed comments to date on the nation’s housing issues. Here’s a look at the highlights.

In the spotlight

Though he ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first term, little was known about Turner’s housing policy ideas before Thursday's hearing. He introduced himself as an underdog from Texas who came from a “broken” family due to his parents’ divorce.

Turner also got personal when discussing the nation’s homelessness crisis. He shared how he and his family helped his uncle, who was a homeless veteran.

“When they found him, my family and I were able to come around him, to love him, to take him in, to give him the wraparound services that he needed,” Turner said.

He also called out HUD’s recent report acknowledging an 18.1% increase in homelessness in the U.S., with 770,000 people who were counted as homeless in 2024.

Eric Scott Turner, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, delivers his opening remarks during a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Rod Lamkey

“HUD, if you will, is failing at its most basic mission," Turner said. "And that has to come to an end.”

There were also many references to his professional football career, including his own quip that drew chuckles in the room about being drafted in the 7th round of the NFL, “which is the last round for those that don’t know.”

Reforming HUD Programs

Turner was pressed for specifics on how he would reform HUD’s massive portfolio of housing subsidies, with Democrats repeatedly asking if he supports Section 8 voucher programs.

Turner didn’t commit to increasing the number of vouchers, which is a longstanding priority for Democrats, but said he wanted to make it more efficient and less cumbersome for landlords who rent their units to voucher-holders.

Eric Scott Turner, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is sworn-in during a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Rod Lamkey

Sen. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, implored Turner to protect U.S. citizens in HUD housing even if undocumented people were in their household. Only people legally in the country can receive HUD subsidies, though Trump’s first administration had tried unsuccessfully to limit their eligibility if they live with people who may not have approved immigration status.

Turner responded that he would uphold the laws on the books.

“We do not like to tear up families, but we have an obligation to serve the American people,” he said.

Turner also said he supported tying work requirements to HUD housing programs.

Fair housing and Trump

Turner, the only Black person being nominated to Trump's Cabinet, was also asked about his vision for HUD as the enforcer of the nation’s fair housing laws.

He committed to upholding fair housing laws, though he didn’t address how he may change or gut Obama- and Biden-era initiatives to curb housing discrimination.

He also sidestepped a question on how he’d speak up in favor of fair housing policies if Trump seeks to weaken any protections.

Turner was also asked how he’d respond to Trump if there are significant budget cuts proposed for HUD.

“I do commit to having those conversations with the president and with Congress as it pertains to being an ambassador and a voice for HUD, and to maximize the budget that we are given,” Turner said.