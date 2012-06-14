Semitrailer leaks fuel after duct tape patch fails

Maybe duct tape doesn't fix everything.

Officials in southern Montana say a Canadian truck driver found that out the hard way when he tried to stop a fuel tank leak with the all-purpose tape before going to sleep at a truck stop near Livingston.

The Livingston Enterprise reports a truck stop employee called Park County firefighters at about 3 a.m. Thursday to report the leak. Fire Chief Dann Babcox estimates about 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the tractor-trailer onto the ground.

The truck driver works for a company based in Saskatchewan. He says he thought he might have hit something on Interstate 90, but when he stopped at the time, he didn't notice any damage.