Senate confirms Petraeus as Afghan war chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unanimously confirmed Gen. David Petraeus as the next commander of the Afghanistan war. The vote was 99-0.

Petraeus replaces Gen. Stanley McChrystal, whose three-decade career ended in disgrace because of inflammatory remarks he and his aides made to Rolling Stone magazine.

As U.S. Central Command chief, Petraeus was McChrystal’s boss and already overseeing operations in Afghanistan. His replacement at Central Command has not been announced.

