NewsNation/World

8 people die in a fire at a home for the elderly in Serbia, state TV says

By The Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia — Eight people died on Monday in a fire at a home for the elderly on the outskirts of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, officials and media said.

Seven people were injured in the blaze that erupted around 3:30 a.m. in Barajevo, a municipality on the southern edge of Belgrade, the state RTS television reported.

Police did not immediately issue an official statement. The RTS report quoted emergency sector officer Luka Causic as saying 30 people in the home.

“This is a huge tragedy but it could have been even worse,” he said.

The Serbian government's social care minister Nemanja Starovic told RTS initial findings suggest the cause was arson.

The RTS report said the injured were transferred to a hospital in Belgrade.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.  Credit: Newsday/File Footage; Photo Credit: AP Photo/Steven Day, Bebeto Matthews; Getty Images

'A different situation at every airport' FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.  Credit: Newsday/File Footage; Photo Credit: AP Photo/Steven Day, Bebeto Matthews; Getty Images

'A different situation at every airport' FAA data analyzed by Newsday shows the number of bird strikes voluntarily reported by airports in New York City and Long Island has increased by 46% between 2009 and 2023. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME