9 people detained after unrest in Serbian city during protest over deadly roof collapse

BELGRADE, Serbia — Nine people have been detained after unrest that erupted during a protest over last week's deadly roof collapse in a northern Serbian city that killed 14 people and injured three, authorities said on Wednesday.

The detained are facing charges of violent behavior, destruction of property, causing public danger and attacking the police, prosecutors said in a statement. They said authorities are working to identify more people who were involved in the incidents on Tuesday evening.

Thousands marched in Novi Sad Tuesday to demand the resignations of top officials over the fall of the concrete canopy last Friday at the city’s main railway station. When some of the protesters threw flares, rocks, bottles and red paint at city hall, police responded by firing tear gas canisters.

Many in the Balkan country are blaming the roof collapse on rampant corruption, a lack of transparency and sloppy work during renovation work on the station building which was part of a wider railway deal with Chinese state companies.

The accident happened without warning. Surveillance camera footage showed the massive canopy on the outer wall of the station building crashing down on the people sitting below on benches or going in and out.

Populist government officials have promised full accountability and, faced with pressure, Serbia’s construction minister submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

The protest on Tuesday evening started peacefully but some protesters threw various projectiles and red paint, first at the regional headquarters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and later at city hall.

A protester passes by the City Hall building covered in red paint during a protest in Novi Sad, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Marko Drobnjakovic

Some of the attackers at city hall wore masks and were believed to be soccer hooligans who are close to the populist government. Opposition politicians said violence was being stoked by provocateurs, a tactic used before in Serbia to derail peaceful anti-government protests and paint the opposition protesters as enemies of the nation.

Around 10 policemen and two citizens have been slightly injured, police said.