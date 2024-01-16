NewsNation/World

Police say a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark at a Bahamian resort

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark at a resort in the Bahamas, according to police.

The unidentified boy was hospitalized Monday after a shark attacked his right leg while he participated in what authorities said was a “shark tank” exhibition at a local resort on Paradise Island.

No further details were immediately available.

Police did not identify the resort, but Atlantis Paradise Island offers shark experiences on site. The resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

