Ten people are injured in a shooting in Columbus, Ohio. Police are searching for a suspect

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police in Ohio say 10 people were injured, including one seriously, in a shooting in Columbus.

The shooting occurred early Sunday in the Short North Arts District, local media said, quoting law enforcement.

The Columbus Police Department said all the injured were males, eight adults and two youths who ranged in age from 16 to 27.

Police are searching for a suspect who was traveling in a four-door, white Honda Civic with tinted windows.

