NewsNation/World

Sinkhole opens up on the main street of an English village

A large sinkhole appeared on Monday night is seen in...

A large sinkhole appeared on Monday night is seen in Godstone, England, Tuesday Feb. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Jonathan Brady

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Residents of an English village were evacuated as a large sinkhole swallowed parts of the town's main street up to the edge of homes.

Surrey County officials declared a major incident Tuesday after the hole opened up on Godstone High Street in the town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of London.

Residents of about 30 buildings were evacuated because of fears the collapse could rupture gas pipes and cause an explosion. A water main burst under the road, cutting off water to homes.

“It’s an absolute nightmare. Dreadful,” said Tracey Jones, whose daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were evacuated.

SES Water said water was partly restored to residents Wednesday.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Snow on the way? ... Judge sets hearing on Adams charges ... The bob is back Credit: Newsday

Central Islip homicide investigation ... High anxiety over flying ... Fitness Fix: Weightlifting ... The bob is back

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Snow on the way? ... Judge sets hearing on Adams charges ... The bob is back Credit: Newsday

Central Islip homicide investigation ... High anxiety over flying ... Fitness Fix: Weightlifting ... The bob is back

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME