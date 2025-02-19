Slovakia's Fico agrees deal with partners for control of government ministries to bolster coalition

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — The three parties of Slovakia's ruling coalition said on Wednesday they have agreed on a reshuffle to stabilize the government.

The move boosts the power of the Smer (Direction) party of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to the agreement, the coalition's two junior partners — Hlas, or Voice, party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party — will give up control of one ministry each to Smer.

With the addition of the ministries overseeing Investments, Regional Development and Information and Tourism and Sports, Smer will have control of nine ministries, Hlas will have six and the Slovak National Party two.

“Smer will use this political influence to stabilize the ruling coalition and regain its parliamentary majority,” Fico said in a post on his Facebook page.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The changes were announced amid a crisis in the coalition that has a problem to secure a parliamentary majority.

In the 150-seat Parliament, known as the National Council, the coalition had a majority of 79 seats.

But four Hlas lawmakers and another three from the Slovak National Party parted ways with their parliamentary factions, making it difficult for the government to push through its agenda. The lawmakers have not joined forces with the opposition but have demanded to be given various posts in the government, parliament and state institutions in exchange for their loyalty.

Fico, whose government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian policies, said the goal of the agreement was to secure a parliamentary majority for the coalition. He said the changes will help him in his negotiations with the rebels, without giving details.

Fico said his further steps will be announced later.