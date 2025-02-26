Suspect in probe of Slovak premier's attempted assassination should face terror charges, police say

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Police in Slovakia said the suspect in the attempted assassination of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico last year should face charges of a “terror attack” as they wrapped up their investigation into the attack Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maroš Žilinka, the prosecutor-general, said the prosecutors would assess the evidence and determine whether the suspect, previously identified as J.C., will face trial. It wasn’t clear when that might happen.

The assailant was immediately arrested following the May 15 attack and ordered by a court to remain behind bars.

The suspect was originally charged with attempted murder. Žilinka later said that the change in the charges was based on evidence the investigators obtained, but gave no further details.

Government officials initially said they believed the attack was politically motivated and committed by a “lone wolf,” but also claimed that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator.”

Fico has recovered from multiple wounds he suffered in the assassination attempt, when he was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova. He has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied across Slovakia to protest Fico's pro-Russian stance and other policies.

A car supposedly carrying the suspect, in shooting of Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, leaves the court in Pezinok, Saturday, May 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Tomas Benedikovic

Fico returned to power for the fourth time after his leftist party Smer, or Direction, won the parliamentary election in 2023.