The body of a missing Hungarian hiker is found in Slovenia

An aerial view of parked trolley buses during heavy snowfall in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Armin Durgut

By The Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia's mountain rescuers on Thursday found the body of a Hungarian hiker who got lost in a blizzard in the Alps last week.

A Facebook post said that a team located the man in a gorge, who was showing no signs of life, and that the transport of the body is underway.

Rescuers descended into the gorge using ropes after a Slovenian police helicopter first flew them near the site.

“We located the hiker 250 m lower from the spot of the accident, more than two meters under the snow,” the rescue service said.

Two hikers from Hungary got lost on Sunday as the weather turned bad while they were at an altitude of some 1,700 meters in the Alps, north of the capital Ljubljana.

Slovenian rescuers for days were unable to fly a helicopter in the area because of strong winds.

The female Hungarian hiker was found and transferred to safety on Monday but rescuers had to pull back without locating the man who had a broken leg.

An aerial view of Bascarsija, the old part of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Armin Durgut

The snowstorm also left tens of thousands without electricity throughout the Balkans, closing down schools and snarling traffic in Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia.

Slovenia is known for mountaineering and hiking in the Alps. Authorities have constantly appealed to visitors from abroad to prepare and check weather conditions before setting off into the mountains.

