Nigerian extradited to US to face charges over nude photo that led to teen's death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Nigerian man has been extradited to the U.S. and charged with causing the death of a South Carolina teen who took his own life after the suspect posed as a woman and tried to extort the teen after he sent nude photos, prosecutors say.

The teenager was the son of South Carolina Rep. Brandon Guffey, who pushed through a state law making sextortion a felony and has been a vocal critic of how social media companies fail to protect minors from sexual exploitation and attacks online.

In a courtroom in Columbia on Monday, Guffey got to face 24-year-old Hassanbunhussein Abolore Lawal, who was brought to the U.S. from Nigeria on Saturday.

