NewsNation/World

Nigerian extradited to US to face charges over nude photo that led to teen's death

South Carolina Rep. Branon Guffey speaks to senators outside the...

South Carolina Rep. Branon Guffey speaks to senators outside the House chamber in Columbia, South Carolina, Wednesday, May 2, 2023. Guffey’s 17-year-old son took his own life in July 2022 after a Nigerian man posed as a woman and then tried to extort the teen after he sent nude photos. Credit: AP/Jeffrey Collins

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Nigerian man has been extradited to the U.S. and charged with causing the death of a South Carolina teen who took his own life after the suspect posed as a woman and tried to extort the teen after he sent nude photos, prosecutors say.

The teenager was the son of South Carolina Rep. Brandon Guffey, who pushed through a state law making sextortion a felony and has been a vocal critic of how social media companies fail to protect minors from sexual exploitation and attacks online.

In a courtroom in Columbia on Monday, Guffey got to face 24-year-old Hassanbunhussein Abolore Lawal, who was brought to the U.S. from Nigeria on Saturday.

_____

EDITOR’S NOTE — In the U.S., the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

__

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI bridges in 'poor' condition ... Mets 'Amazin Day' ... Great Neck twin basketball stars ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI bridges in 'poor' condition ... Mets 'Amazin Day' ... Great Neck twin basketball stars ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME