Shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 injured in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood left three people dead and two others injured early Saturday, police said.
Police said they have a suspect in custody. They said there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing.
Police said in a news release that they found the victims around 2:45 a.m. while responding to a call about a disturbance, the Argus Leader reported. The injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities did not release any additional details. Sioux Falls police did not respond to three phone messages left with dispatchers or to a social media message from The Associated Press.
Racehorses at Belmont are dying at higher rates Thoroughbreds have died at Belmont Park at higher rates than at other tracks, despite officials' efforts to reduce horse racing deaths.
Racehorses at Belmont are dying at higher rates Thoroughbreds have died at Belmont Park at higher rates than at other tracks, despite officials' efforts to reduce horse racing deaths.