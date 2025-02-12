NewsNation/World

Five are missing after a fishing boat capsizes off a South Korean island

By The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — Five people are missing after a fishing boat capsized off South Korea’s Jeju island on Wednesday, officials said.

The coast guard of the island’s Seogwipo city said 10 crew members were aboard the 32-ton boat, which sent a distress signal at around 8 p.m. Rescue workers rescued five people, including the South Korean captain, three Vietnamese crew members and an Indonesian crew member. The coast guard said they appeared to have avoided life-threatening injuries.

Around 20 coast guard, navy and civilian vessels were deployed to search for survivors.

South Korea’s acting leader, Choi Sang-mok, instructed officials to mobilize “all available equipment and personnel” to find the missing crew members and ensure the safety of rescue teams.

