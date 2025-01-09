South Korean lawmakers seek independent probe as Yoon's lawyers warn detention may spark 'civil war'

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean opposition parties introduced a bill Thursday calling for an independent investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief martial law declaration, as thousands of his supporters and critics held tense rallies near his residence ahead of his potential detention.

The bill, jointly submitted by six parties, including the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, proposes that a special prosecutor investigate whether Yoon's martial law decree on Dec. 3 constituted an attempted rebellion.

The bill also calls for an investigation into opposition claims that Yoon sought to provoke a clash with North Korea by allegedly flying drones over Pyongyang or discussing the possibility of shooting down trash-laden balloons launched from North Korea across the border, to justify a power grab at home. Yoon’s lawyers and the South Korean military have denied the suspicions.

Yoon remained holed up at his official residence in the capital city of Seoul, where the presidential security service has fortified the grounds with barbed wire and rows of vehicles blocking the roads, anticipating another attempt by law enforcement to detain him after last week’s failed effort.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, leading a joint investigation with police and the military, has pledged to work with police to make a more forceful effort to detain Yoon. It has warned that members of the presidential security staff could be arrested if they obstruct attempts to apprehend the embattled president.

Yoon’s lawyers argued against bringing him to custody, claiming he isn’t a threat to flee or destroy evidence. They claimed that images of him being dragged out in handcuffs could spark a “civil war” in the divided country.

At a news conference Thursday, Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer on Yoon’s legal team, highlighted the fervent protests by Yoon’s supporters and claimed that the anti-corruption office’s “reckless” attempts to detain Yoon would “provoke a significant backlash from outraged citizens.”

Protesters attend a rally demanding the arrest of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. The letters read "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol." Credit: AP/Ahn Young-joon

“It would essentially be a civil war situation,” he said, claiming that attempts to detain Yoon are aimed at humiliating him by displaying him in handcuffs.

Separated by police lines and fences, thousands of Yoon’s supporters and critics continued their daily rallies near his residence, shouting passionate slogans either vowing to protect him or calling for his ouster. They occasionally exchanged verbal insults, though there were no immediate reports of major clashes.

The opposition has claimed that an independent investigation is crucial because separate investigations led by the country’s anti-corruption agency and public prosecutors have been hindered by Yoon’s unwillingness to cooperate.

The new bill proposes that the Supreme Court’s chief justice recommend two candidates to Yoon, who would then select one as the special prosecutor. If Yoon refuses to appoint anyone, the elder of the two candidates would automatically assume the role.

A protester beats a traditional Korean gong during a rally demanding the arrest of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. The letters read "Dismiss." Credit: AP/Ahn Young-joon

The opposition’s earlier bill proposing an independent investigation was rejected by the National Assembly on Wednesday, as members of Yoon’s conservative party opposed a clause allowing only opposition parties to recommend special prosecutor candidates. That bill was voted down by just two votes, and the Democrats were hopeful that the new bill would get through.

Yoon’s lawyers have questioned the legitimacy of a new detention warrant issued Tuesday by the Seoul Western District Court following the failed attempt to bring Yoon to custody. They argued that the agency lacks legal authority to investigate rebellion charges or order police to detain suspects.

They have urged the agency to either indict the president or seek a formal arrest warrant, a process that requires a court hearing. However, the president has stated that he would only comply with an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul Central District Court. His lawyers have accused the agency of deliberately choosing the a court with an allegedly favorable judge.

Hours after Yoon declared martial law and deployed troops to surround the National Assembly on Dec. 3, lawmakers who managed to get through the blockade voted to lift the measure. Yoon’s presidential powers were suspended when the opposition-dominated Assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14, accusing him of rebellion. The Constitutional Court has begun deliberations on whether to formally remove Yoon from office or reinstate him.