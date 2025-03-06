NewsNation/World

Ariane 6 rocket roars skyward carrying a French military reconnaissance satellite

By The Associated Press

PARIS — An Ariane 6 rocket roared skyward with a French military reconnaissance satellite aboard Thursday in the first commercial flight for the European heavy-lift launcher.

The rocket took off smoothly from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, quickly disappearing into thick clouds. Video images beamed back from the rocket showed the Earth's beautiful colors and curvature.

The rocket's mission was to deliver the CSO-3 military observation satellite into orbit at an altitude of around 800 kilometers (500 miles).

It was the first commercial mission for Ariane 6 after its maiden flight in July 2024.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Newsday investigation: Suffolk CPS ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Newsday investigation: Suffolk CPS ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME