St Louis to check large tents better

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis officials are expected to scrutinize more closely the large tents commonly set up near downtown stadiums after one of the temporary structures collapsed in high winds Saturday, resulting in the death of an Illinois man and dozens of injuries after a baseball game.

Sam Dotson, a spokesman for Mayor Francis Slay, said it's unclear whether adequate regulations were in place and being followed Saturday or if the disaster was simply the result of people not paying attention to severe weather warnings.

"This tent was inspected, but we need to make sure there weren't modifications to it," he said.

The fast-moving storm ripped a large beer tent at Kilroy's Sports Bar from its moorings and sent it and debris hurtling through the air about 80 minutes after the end of a St. Louis Cardinals game. Seventeen people in the tent were taken to hospitals and up to 100 of the 200 gathered were treated at the scene, which was near Busch Stadium.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Schron Jackson identified the victim on Sunday as Alfred Goodman, 58, of Waterloo, Ill., but she didn't provide a cause of death. Dotson said a medical examiner would perform an autopsy Monday and a preliminary cause of death probably would be released sometime during the day.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dotson declined to identify any of the injured, saying only that they were taken to various local hospitals. Officials initially said five people had been transported in critical condition, but later announced all had been upgraded to serious.

Questions about the tent's safety, especially in dangerous weather, remain unanswered.

Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said Kilroy's was granted a tent permit on April 11 and it passed inspection a couple days later. He said the city of St. Louis requires that tents be able to withstand winds up to 90 mph.

Dotson said Sunday that the wind gust that destroyed the tent -- shattering the aluminum poles and blowing the structure onto nearby railroad tracks -- was measured at over 70 mph.