Stolen car suspect found in western Pa. jail

Police say they've found a stolen car suspect in the last place they expected: in a southwestern Pa. jail, using another name.

Canonsburg police tell the Observer-Reporter of Washington, Pa. they found 18-year-old Christopher Thomas on Monday after an anonymous tipster told them he'd already been arrested in a pizza delivery robbery in another town.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Thomas who remained in the Washington County Jail on Tuesday. He's been there since Aug. 15 on charges of robbing the delivery driver in Washington, Pa.

But police in Canonsburg didn't know that because Thomas identified himself as Tayshawn Wilson when he was first arrested.

Canonsburg police have now charged him with driving the stolen car and almost hitting three people with it when police chased him Aug. 11.