NewsNation/World

Michigan police arrest 12-year-old boy after youth drives away on forklift, officers follow

In this image taken from video provided by the Ann...

In this image taken from video provided by the Ann Arbor Police Department, a patrol car chases a stolen forklift driving through the streets of Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Police say the forklift was being driven by a 12-year-old boy. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Police in Michigan have arrested a 12-year-old boy who they said led them on a chase in a stolen forklift.

Police were called to Forsythe Middle School at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a stolen forklift, MLive.com reported. Officers found the forklift heading south through the city and gave chase at speeds between 15 and 20 mph (24 and 32 kph).

The driver, later identified as a 12-year-old Ann Arbor boy, finally stopped the forklift and was taken into custody at about 8 p.m.

Police later discovered the forklift had been left unlocked with a key hidden in the cab.

No one was hurt in the incident.

