Mother, daughter killed as tornadoes strike eastern Tennessee

WARTBURG, Tenn. — Two tornadoes moved through eastern Tennessee, leaving a mother and daughter dead and injuring three other people, officials said Friday.

A mother and daughter from the same household were killed when the storm passed through the sparsely populated communities of Deer Lodge and Sunbright in Morgan County on Thursday night, according to a social media post by the county emergency management agency.

Further details about the three people injured weren't immediately released.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were on site Friday morning helping to secure structures that were damaged or destroyed, Capt. Stacey Heatherly said in an email. Officials didn't believe anyone was still missing, Heatherly said.

Preliminary storm surveys released midday Friday determined that two tornadoes hit the region on Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Morristown said. The tornado in Deer Lodge in Morgan County had maximum winds of 135 mph and was rated as an EF2, which is considered “significant” on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado in Thorn Hill in Grainger County had maximum winds of 115 mph and received an EF1 rating.

Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement Friday that he and wife, Maria, were praying for those impacted by the storm. The governor traveled to Morgan County on Friday to survey the damage, noting that he talked to a man who lost his daughter and his home.

“It’s hard to see these folks and you see what they’re facing today,” Lee told reporters. “We’re here to encourage them, wanting them to know that they’re seen and they’re heard.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said on social media that troopers were in Morgan County ensuring resident safety and assessing and helping with structure damage.

The storm downed trees and damaged several structures in the Thorn Hill area of Grainger County, but there were no injuries or deaths there, county Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Atkins said by telephone.

Thursday’s storm comes almost a year after a fatal tornado touched down in a northeast Tennessee area that included Morgan County. The tornado damaged a funeral home and a house in the town of Sunbright.

Emergency officials have repeatedly said that Tennessee experiences more tornadoes at night than any other state in the United States. This makes it difficult to warn the public, which probably is asleep and can’t see the storms coming.

Officials with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency added that other counties impacted by the storm include Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Putnam and Sevier. Meanwhile, officials continued to warn of possible extreme weather throughout the South on Friday, with flood warnings being issued in Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Also Friday, communities in Kentucky and West Virginia continued to clean up from flooding in low-lying areas caused by severe thunderstorms Thursday. Some creeks and rivers remained slightly above flood stage Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, Tennessee experienced 19 tornadoes last year that resulted in one death. In 2023, Tennessee saw 40 tornadoes that resulted in 17 deaths. While the majority of Tennessee's tornado activity takes place in the spring, it's not unusual for the number of tornadoes to start increasing in February.

Meanwhile, snow hit New England roads hard, with more than 60 crashes reported on Maine highways. Maine State Police had not reported serious injuries as of Thursday night. But the arrival of some of the worst snow during the commuting hour made for treacherous roads throughout the state.

Roads in other states were also snarled. A tractor trailer overturned on the Massachusetts Turnpike, backing up traffic in that state.

The New England states were getting ready for a potential repeat this weekend, as an even stronger storm was expected to arrive late Saturday into Sunday.