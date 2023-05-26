NewsNation/World

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Japan; no tsunami warning

An electronic message board, upper left, at Narita International Airport...

An electronic message board, upper left, at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, shows notice of an earthquake that occurred on Friday, May 26, 2023. A strong earthquake shook Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan on Friday, but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula at a depth of 44.5 kilometers (28 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — A strong earthquake shook Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan on Friday, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula at a depth of 44.5 kilometers (28 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Strong shaking was reported in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but the USGS said there was little chance of serious damage or fatalities.

Kyodo News service said no problems were reported at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki.

A strong earthquake hit central Japan on May 5, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations. A massive 2011 quake in the country’s northeast caused a devastating tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown.

Streaming Now
Avoid MetLife stadium this weekend ... Jericho students get an extra day off ... .. Hospitality training for those on autism spectrum Credit: Newsday

Holiday travel rush underway ... Great spots to eat by the water ... Air show preview ... Avoid MetLife stadium

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Avoid MetLife stadium this weekend ... Jericho students get an extra day off ... .. Hospitality training for those on autism spectrum Credit: Newsday

Holiday travel rush underway ... Great spots to eat by the water ... Air show preview ... Avoid MetLife stadium

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME