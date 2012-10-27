Sununu backs off Powell comment

WASHINGTON -- A top adviser to Mitt Romney is backing away from his suggestion that fellow Republican Colin Powell endorsed Barack Obama because both men are black.

Appearing on CNN earlier Thursday, former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu said he wondered whether Powell had "a slightly different reason for preferring President Obama."

Asked what that reason could be, Sununu said, "Well, I think when you have somebody of your own race that you're proud of being president of the United States, I applaud Colin for standing with him."

Sununu served as White House chief of staff under President George H.W. Bush. Powell is a retired four-star Army general who was secretary of state for President George W. Bush.

Late Thursday night, Sununu walked it back, saying of Powell's endorsement: "I do not doubt that it was based on anything but his support of the president's policies."

Asked about Sununu's comments Friday, Obama told conservative radio host Michael Smerconish that few would question Powell's credibility or patriotism.

The Associated Press