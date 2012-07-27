NewsNation/World

Suspected thief caught when bystander trips him

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helpful citizen offered Lexington Police not a hand, but a foot in catching a fleeing suspect.

Police told the Lexington Herald Leader (http://bit.ly/N4Z4kl) the officer was chasing 19-year-old Jamory Christian Dior Russell on foot Tuesday night after an offer to sell stolen jewelry. The victim was waiting downtown with a police officer to meet the suspect after an offer on Craigslist. When Russell saw the officer, he took off running.

Lexington police spokeswoman Sherelle Roberts said a citizen, who police did not identify stuck out a foot, tripping Russell and allowing the police officer to catch up to him.

Russell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of theft, resisting arrest and fleeing and evading an officer

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?