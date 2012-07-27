Suspected thief caught when bystander trips him

A helpful citizen offered Lexington Police not a hand, but a foot in catching a fleeing suspect.

Police told the Lexington Herald Leader (http://bit.ly/N4Z4kl) the officer was chasing 19-year-old Jamory Christian Dior Russell on foot Tuesday night after an offer to sell stolen jewelry. The victim was waiting downtown with a police officer to meet the suspect after an offer on Craigslist. When Russell saw the officer, he took off running.

Lexington police spokeswoman Sherelle Roberts said a citizen, who police did not identify stuck out a foot, tripping Russell and allowing the police officer to catch up to him.

Russell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of theft, resisting arrest and fleeing and evading an officer