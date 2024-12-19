NewsNation/World

Swedish police to go aboard Chinese ship that was seen near Baltic cable ruptures

The Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is anchored in the sea of Kattegat, near the city of Grenaa in Jutland, Denmark, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Mikkel Berg Pedersen

By The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM — Swedish police said Thursday they would participate as observers as Chinese authorities conduct investigations aboard a China-flagged ship in the Baltic Sea that was seen in an area where two undersea data cables were damaged last month.

Sweden's prime minister said at the end of November that his country had formally asked China to cooperate in explaining the cable rupture, which took place in Swedish waters.

Swedish, Finnish and Lithuanian authorities are investigating the rupture of the two cables, and Germany’s defense minister has said that he suspects sabotage.

The Yi Peng 3, a bulk carrier, has been moored between Sweden and Denmark.

In a statement, Swedish police said that “representatives of the Chinese authorities are conducting investigations aboard the vessel and have invited the Swedish authorities to take part in an observer role” on Thursday.

They did not elaborate on the nature of the Chinese investigations, but said that they are not part of the police investigation and the Swedish police authority would not conduct “investigative measures” of its own aboard the ship. Sweden's Accident Investigation Authority is also taking part.

Danish authorities are facilitating the visit, according to Swedish police.

