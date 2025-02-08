It's a girl! Swedish royals announce birth of daughter

NewsNation/World

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia arrive for a gala dinner hosted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Ida Marie Odgaard

By The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM — It's a girl!

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter.

The young princess, whose name and photograph have not been released, was born Friday in Stockholm. The royals said the baby weighs 3,645 grams (8 lbs) and is 49 centimeters (19 inches) long.

Her father, Prince Carl Philip, is the son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fourth in the line of succession. He married Sofia Hellqvist in June 2015. Their daughter joins her brothers, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the government congratulated the family in a statement.

"We wish the family all the best,” Kristersson said.

The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

