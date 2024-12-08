Global reaction to Assad's sudden ouster from Syria ranges from jubilation to alarm

Across the Middle East and beyond, the fall of Syria’s authoritarian government at the hands of jihadi militants set off waves of jubilation, trepidation and alarm.

Expatriate Syrians and many residents across the Middle East exulted at the overthrow of a leader who led his country through 14 years of civil strife that left half a million Syrians dead and displaced millions to countries around the world.

Others worried about still more instability rocking a region in turmoil. Governments — whether allies or opponents of Assad — scrambled to absorb the sudden, stunning development and assess the implications for the Middle East and the world.

Mixed emotions in the Middle East

In Lebanon, thousands of Syrians headed for the Masnaa border crossing to return to their home country, despite the uncertainty.

“Anything is better than Bashar,” said Sami Abdel-Latif, a refugee from Hama who was heading back to join his wife and four children.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This is a feeling we’ve been waiting 14 years for,” said Malak Matar, who was preparing to return to the capital Damascus. Now, he said, “Syrians have to create a state that is well organized and take care of their country.”

Many citizens in Syria's neighboring countries reacted with joy to news Assad was gone. In Jordan’s capital, Amman, resident Muhab al-Majali said his fall marked the end of “unjust and tyrannical rule.”

People attend a rally celebrating the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Yorgos Karahalis

“I believe that the future is beautiful and prosperous for the Syrians,” he said.

Others were not so sure, in a region that saw the energy of the 2011 Arab Spring democracy movement collapse into conflict and authoritarian rule.

Saeed Sawy, an engineer in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, predicted that Syria’s rebel groups would descend into infighting over the country’s future.

“We saw this happen before,” he said. “We saw this in Libya, in Tunisia, in Yemen and Sudan. People rejoice over the fall of tyrants, then they disagree and fight, and a civil war starts.”

People attend a rally celebrating the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Yorgos Karahalis

Syria’s neighbors stepped up security along their borders. Lebanon said it was closing all but one of its land border crossings with Syria. Jordan also closed a border crossing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had — temporarily, he said — seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement, after Syrian troops abandoned their positions. Airstrikes were reported on a military airport near Damascus, which has previously been targeted by Israel, and on other Syrian military sites.

Iran, a key ally of Assad, said the Syrian people should decide their country’s future “without destructive, coercive foreign intervention.”

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran said Iran supports Syria’s unity and national sovereignty, and hopes to see “the end of military conflicts, the prevention of terrorist activities and the start of a national dialogue” with the participation of all groups.

The Iraqi government, which is close to Iran, said it “supports all international and regional efforts seeking to open a dialogue” for Syria. Egypt’s foreign ministry urged a “comprehensive political process” to establish a new era of peace in the war-torn county.

The head of Yemen’s internationally recognized government welcomed the fall of Assad as “a historic moment.” Yemen’s government is at war with the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

Turkey has backed anti-Assad militant groups in Syria, and could play a key role in what happens next. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the fall of Assad brought “hope.” He called on the world to help “unite and reconstruct” Syria.

Fidan, who met in Qatar on Saturday with diplomats from Russia and Iran, the main backers of the Assad regime, said regional and global powers should try “to act with prudence and calm.”

Europe urges calm

The war sent millions of Syrians fleeing to Europe and expatriates took to the streets in celebration in cities including Paris, London, Stockholm, Helsinki and Athens.

Many European governments welcomed Assad’s departure while urging a rapid return to stability.

“The end of Assad’s dictatorship is a positive and long-awaited development,” said Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s newly appointed foreign policy chief, in a post on X. “Our priority is to ensure security in the region. I will work with all the constructive partners, in Syria and the region.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement that the end of Assad’s rule was “good news,” adding that “what matters now is that law and order are quickly restored in Syria.” France’s foreign ministry welcomed the fall of Assad, saying “the Syrian people have suffered too much.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the end of Assad’s "barbaric regime.”

“We call on all sides to protect civilians and minorities and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days,” he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called for calm and urged work to ensure an “orderly political transition to renewed institutions.”

Russia, which backed Assad with troops and warplanes, said it has been following the “dramatic events” in Syria “with extreme concern.”

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, wrote on X that the ousted Syrian leader had suffered the fate of “all dictators who bet on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him.”

The U.S. assesses events

In Washington, President Joe Biden was meeting with his national security team Sunday for an update on the situation in Syria.

President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Saturday, before Assad’s fall was confirmed: “Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

The U.S. has about 900 troops in Syria, including U.S. forces working with Kurdish allies in the opposition-held northeast to prevent any resurgence of the Islamic State group.