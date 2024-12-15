UN special envoy for Syria calls for sanctions relief following Assad's fall

DAMASCUS — The United Nations special envoy for Syria on Sunday called for a quick end to Western sanctions after the ouster of President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian government has been under strict sanctions by the United States, European Union and others for years as a result of Assad's brutal response to what began as peaceful anti-government protests in 2011 and later spiraled into a civil war.

The conflict has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. Rebuilding has been stymied to a large degree by sanctions that aimed to prevent rebuilding of damaged infrastructure and property in government-held areas in the absence of a political solution.

“We can hopefully see a quick end to the sanctions so that we can see really a rallying around building of Syria,” U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen told reporters during a visit to Damascus.

Pedersen came to the Syrian capital to meet with officials with the new interim government set up by the former opposition forces who toppled Assad, led by the Islamic militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS.

HTS is designated a terrorist group by the U.S., which could also complicate reconstruction efforts, but officials in Washington have indicated that the Biden administration is considering removing the designation.

The interim government is set to govern until March, but it has not yet made clear the process under which a new permanent administration would replace it.

A Syrian Christians woman cries, as she attends the first Sunday Mass since Syrian President Bashar Assad's ouster, at Mariamiya Orthodox Church in old Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Hussein Malla

“We need to get the political process underway that is inclusive of all Syrians,” Pedersen said. “That process obviously needs to be led by the Syrians themselves.”

He called for “justice and accountability for crimes” committed during the war and for the international community to step up humanitarian aid.