2 women an a child among 4 people killed in explosion at a house in northwestern Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria — A first responders group said some unexploded ordnance blew up inside a home in northwestern Syria on Thursday, killing four people, including two women and a child.

The paramedic group, known Syrian Civil Defense or White Helmets, said the device appears to have been brought into the house in the town of Nairbab, where it exploded and destroyed the house.

The group said a search was still ongoing to find out if there are more casualties under the rubble.

Thousands of mines, improvised explosive devices and other unexploded ordnance have killed and wounded scores in Syria since the country’s conflict began in March 2011.

Syria’s civil war has killed half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.