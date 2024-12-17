Netanyahu says Israeli troops will occupy a buffer zone inside Syria for the foreseeable future

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border, and specifically on the summit of Mount Hermon, “until another arrangement is found that will ensure Israel’s security.”

Netanyahu made the comments from the mountain's summit — the highest peak in the area — which is inside Syria, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with the Israel-held Golan Heights.

This was apparently the first time a sitting Israeli leader had entered Syrian territory.

Netanyahu said he had been on the summit of Mount Hermon 53 years ago as a soldier, but the summit’s importance to Israel’s security has only increased given recent events.

Israel seized a swath of southern Syria along the border with the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in the days after Syrian President Bashar Assad was ousted by rebels.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Israel’s capture of the buffer zone has sparked condemnation, with critics accusing Israel of violating a 1974 ceasefire and possibly exploiting the chaos in Syria for a land grab.

Netanyahu visited the buffer zone with Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said he instructed the Israeli military to quickly establish a presence including fortifications, in anticipation of what could be an extended stay in the area.

Israeli soldiers stand next to armoured vehicles after crossing the security fence, near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Matias Delacroix

“The summit of the Hermon is the eyes of the state of Israel to identify our enemies who are nearby and far away,” Katz said.

An Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military regulations, said there is no plan to evacuate the Syrians living in villages within the buffer zone.

Israeli forces moved to control a roughly 400-square-kilometer (155-square-mile) demilitarized buffer zone in Syrian territory. The buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights was created by the U.N. after the 1973 Mideast war. A U.N. force of about 1,100 troops had patrolled the area since then.

Israel still controls the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed — a move not recognized by most of the international community. Mount Hermon's summit is divided between the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Lebanon, and Syria. Only the United States recognizes Israel’s control of the Golan Heights.

Israeli soldiers clean along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Matias Delacroix

With Assad banished, bodies of more than 30 Syrians who vanished under his rule were uncovered in a mass grave on Monday. Forensic teams and rebels worked together to unearth the remains in the village of Izraa, north of the city of Daraa, as families of the missing stood by.

The relatives said they had initially hoped to find their loved ones in prison.

“But we didn’t find anyone and it broke our hearts. They were burned alive here after being doused in fuel,” said Mohammad Ghazaleh, who was waiting at the mass grave site.

Some of the bodies recovered showed evidence that they had been shot in the head or burned, said Moussa Al-Zouebi, head of Izraa’s health directorate.

Syria's new authorities have set up a hotline for reporting missing persons and secret detention sites.