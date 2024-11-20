NewsNation/World

Correction: Tainted-IV-Bags story

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — In a story published Apr. 12, 2024, about an anesthesiologist charged with tampering with bags of intravenous fluids and causing cardiac emergencies, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the first surname of defendant Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz. It is Rivera, not Riviera.

