Filipino politician wanted over killings likely to be returned home soon, East Timor president says

DILI, East Timor — A former Filipino congressman who sought asylum in East Timor after being accused of orchestrating the killings of a provincial governor and others will likely be returned home to face charges soon in the closely watched case, East Timor's president said Wednesday.

Arnolfo Teves Jr. was taken into custody while playing at a golf driving range in the Timorese capital of Dili in March after an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest. He then sought asylum in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.

Teves' initial request to seek shelter was rejected, and the process for finalizing the appeal was delayed due to judicial holidays, President José Ramos-Horta said in an interview.

The court is expected to resume work after a visit by Pope Francis next week, and it's “very likely" that Teves has exhausted his appeals and will have to leave the country, he said.

“I know all about international humanitarian law. I can say without any hesitation who is really genuinely applying for, is eligible for, asylum. That’s not the case of Mr. Teves,” Ramos-Horta said.

There is “no possibility, under the law” that Teves would be able to remain in East Timor, the president added.

Teves is being sought in connection with the killings of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight other people by men in military camouflage and body armor in March 2023. Police said that at least 17 others were wounded in the attack, which was captured on security cameras.

President of East Timor José Ramos-Horta speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Presidential Palace in Dili, East Timor, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Firdia Lisnawati

Teves has denied involvement in the killings, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who was backed by Degamo, called “purely political.”

East Timor, Asia's youngest country, is in the process of joining the Philippines and nine other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It currently has observer status in the regional bloc, and hopes to become a full member next year, Ramos-Horta said.