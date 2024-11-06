NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Democrat Green wins reelection to the US House from Texas' 9th Congressional District

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic Rep. Al Green won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas' 9th Congressional District. Green, ran unopposed. He has spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House, first capturing the Houston-area district in 2004. The longtime congressman became known for his repeated attempts to impeach Donald Trump. Green was hospitalized earlier this year and, despite recovering from abdominal surgery, made a crucial vote to block the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV’s coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV’s coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME