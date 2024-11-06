AP Race Call: Democrat Green wins reelection to the US House from Texas' 9th Congressional District
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic Rep. Al Green won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas' 9th Congressional District. Green, ran unopposed. He has spent nearly two decades in the U.S. House, first capturing the Houston-area district in 2004. The longtime congressman became known for his repeated attempts to impeach Donald Trump. Green was hospitalized earlier this year and, despite recovering from abdominal surgery, made a crucial vote to block the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties
Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties