Several tornadoes hit Houston area as thunderstorms move through

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, though local news reports showed damage to homes , fences and vehicles.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes in the Houston area, near Katy, Cypress, Splendora, Hillcrest and Porter Heights.

