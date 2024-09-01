NewsNation/World

Cause probed in partial collapse of bleachers that injured 12 at a Texas rodeo arena

By The Associated Press

Authorities are investigating the weekend collapse of a portion of bleachers at a rodeo arena in Texas, injuring 12 people near San Antonio.

Emergency responders arrived at the rodeo arena shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in Boerne, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of San Antonio, said Boerne assistant fire chief Walter Ball.

Four people were treated at the scene of Saturday night's collapse at the Kendall County Fairgrounds while eight others were taken to hospitals with six of those since released, according to Ball.

An initial inspection by the Boerne Fire Marshal and the city code compliance office Sunday morning found that a more thorough investigation by a structural engineer is needed to determine the cause of the collapse before the arena can be reopened.

According to a social media post by the Kendall County Fair Association, Sunday night's rodeo performance was canceled, but attendees could still enjoy the final day of the fair to eat, shop, and see live entertainment.

Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

