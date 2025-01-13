Thailand's Cabinet approves a draft bill to legalize casinos to boost tourism and economy

BANGKOK — Thailand's Cabinet approved on Monday a draft bill legalizing casinos with the aim of boosting tourism and a sluggish economy

Some forms of gambling, such as betting on boxing and horse racing, are allowed but casinos remain illegal in the Southeast Asian country.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters following the cabinet meeting the bill would also help attract more investments and solve issues of illegal gambling

“It will benefit society as a whole in the future,” Paetongtarn said. “This is part of the government’s policy to support sustainable tourism, or man-made destinations, which was addressed in Parliament.”

She said the Finance Ministry, which sponsored the bill, would later provide more details about the plans, which are being promoted as “entertainment complexes.”

The current government, which took office in September, has pledged to make the country’s economic woes their top agenda.

The draft of the law, which was published online for public viewing, says a casino would be allowed to operate within a complex that also houses other businesses such as a hotel, convention hall, mall or theme park. Those younger than 20 years old will not be able to access the casinos, which will be open to foreigners for free but Thai citizens must pay 5,000 baht ($148) for an entrance fee, according to the draft.

The bill will be submitted to the Office of the Council State for review and then to Parliament to be discussed and voted on by members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, said government spokesperson Jirayu Hoangsub.

“Isn’t it time for Thailand to acknowledge that there are gambling places, both legal and illegal, in the country and also the neighboring countries? This project aims to generate revenue for the country’s tourism sector,” he said in a statement.

Tourism is the main drive of the Thai economy and has always been the focus of the different administrations to improve the economy.