The McDiet? McDonald's CEO loses 20 pounds
By getting his "butt up" and "working out again." But he said he hasn't changed his habit of eating at McDonald's "every single day.". Thompson, who has been on the job for less than a year, was responding to a question at the Sanford Bernstein conference about how the world's biggest hamburger chain is adapting amid growing concerns about obesity.. Thompson said he lost the weight by getting active again. He did not provide details about his weight or diet. A representative for McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for more details.. The remarks come as fast-food chains and packaged-food companies face criticism about making products that fuel obesity rates. Coca-Cola Co., for example, recently started a campaign seeking to highlight its healthier, low-calorie drinks as well as the importance of physical activity in a balanced lifestyle.. For its part, McDonald's in recent years has boosted its marketing to highlight healthier menu options, including salads, chicken wraps and egg-white breakfast sandwiches.. Thompson said McDonald's customers have many options. For example, he said someone might get a Big Mac one day and a grilled chicken salad another day