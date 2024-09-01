NewsNation/World

It's a pork chop on a stick and a vanilla shake for Tim Walz at the Minnesota State Fair

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visits the...

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visits the Minnesota State Fair Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Clay Masters

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz munched on a pork chop on a stick and washed it down with a vanilla shake Sunday as the Minnesota governor and his family visited his home state fair.

Flanked by his wife, Gwen, and their daughter, Hope, and with a security detail trailing behind, Walz eyed rows of food vendors offering all manner of fair delicacies, many served on a stick.

“For those not from Minnesota, just to be clear, there’s a lot of great state fairs in the country, this is the best one,” Walz said. “I can say that having tried pork chops in Iowa.”

The annual 12-day fair is an opportunity for Minnesota farmers to showcase their products. Walz highlighted the state’s agricultural sector as he made his way past booths with signs like “PUT SOME PORK ON YOUR FORK” and “#PORKPROUD.”

Cheering fairgoers crowded around to shake hands with Walz and snap photos.

Walz acknowledged that his status as Kamala Harris' running mate may have caused more disruption than usual at an already packed fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, a St. Paul suburb. But he said the increased attention gave him a chance to promote Minnesota's economy and culture.

"I think people are seeing that we’re getting to talk about Minnesota across the country, talk about the economy here, talk about things like the state fair, talk about agriculture,” Walz said.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to...

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to a crowd gathered at the Dairy building during his visit at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Clay Masters

On Labor Day, Walz plans to meet with union leaders in Milwaukee.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day.  Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Drew Singh; Randee Daddona, Yvonne Albinowski, Thomas Lambui

Summer fun continues after Labor Day  NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day.  Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Drew Singh; Randee Daddona, Yvonne Albinowski, Thomas Lambui

Summer fun continues after Labor Day  NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME