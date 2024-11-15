A tram driver who plowed into a shop in Norway says he lost consciousness ahead of the crash

OSLO, Norway — Norwegian police said Friday that the driver of a tram that derailed and crashed into a store last month in downtown Oslo, causing minor injuries to four people, told them he lost consciousness and doesn't remember the accident.

Officers said they questioned the tram driver, whose name was not released, who told them he fell ill and fainted ahead of the crash. In a statement, police in the Norwegian capital said they were waiting for the results of technical examinations by the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority before drawing any conclusions.

There were about 20 people on the four-carriage commuter service when it derailed on Oct. 29 at an intersection on Storgata, one of Oslo's most important thoroughfares close to the main train station.

Witness Mohnsin Munir saw the tram coming toward him at high speed. It was supposed to make a left turn but derailed and continued straight ahead, into the store.

He told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that he stood oustide the shop where he works and “saw that the tram came at full speed and drove straight into the Eplehuset (the shop)”

Police and the fire department said the crash caused extensive damage in the store.

The tram driver was among those injured. Police said everyone was treated at the scene but no one had serious injuries.

A derailed tram that crashed into a shop is seen in downtown Oslo, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Terje Pedersen

The four-story building was later evacuated to check for structural damage.

The Oslo public transit company, Sporveien, says the tram system carries about 50 million passengers a year.