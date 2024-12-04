NewsNation/World

Police in Trinidad and Tobago seize $6 million worth of drugs from a boat

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Trinidad and Tobago said they have confiscated more than $6 million worth of drugs, one of the biggest seizures in the history of the twin-island Caribbean nation.

The seizure included more than 500 pounds (230 kilograms) of marijuana and more than 28 pounds (13 kilograms) of cocaine. Two men who were recently released from prison in an unrelated case were arrested, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said the men were detained in the western point of Tobago on Monday while loading fuel into an unregistered boat, where the drugs were found.

Police said they did not know the origin of the drugs but noted they passed through Trinidad before arriving in Tobago.

